U.S. Army War College News

USAWC lecture explores cartels, gangs and governance
How does organized crime affect the study of strategy and defense? An Army War College expert in crime explains how criminal organizations influence international security issues.
National Commission on military, national, public service starts the conversation at the Army War College
The National Commission on Military, National, and Public Services started its multi-state listening tour with military students of the US Army War College, today.
Michael Neiberg: Insights from 1918 flu pandemic
The 1918 flu pandemic killed about 3-5 percent of the world’s population. One hundred years later, Harrisburg WITF SmarTalk’s Scott LaMar interviewed USAWC professor Michael Neiberg, PhD about that experience. Historian Neiberg, the Army War College Chair of War Studies, has published extensively on World Wars I and II. The Wall Street Journal named his 2011 book, “Dance of the Furies: Europe and the Outbreak of World War I,” one of the five best books ever written about that war.
In flu season, knowledge & actions can make a difference
Some things don’t change. The best way to protect against the flu and other illnesses is simply good hand-washing: a good scrubbing that lasts at least 20 seconds. It’s not too late to get a flu shot. The CDC recommends everyone over the age of 6 months should receive a yearly flu vaccine. At Dunham, beneficiaries receive a flu shot on a walk-in basis, by checking in at the Reception Desk.
Vanessa Gattis to speak at Annual Acquisition Conference, Feb. 22 at DAU
Army Col. Vanessa Gattis, PhD, will offer her leadership insights about “Leadership in a Diverse Environment” at the Annual Acquisition Conference sponsored by the Defense Acquisition University, Feb. 22.
USAWC celebrates African Americans wartime achievements
Carlisle Barracks recognized finalists of its annual essay competition and honored Black History Month at a ceremony in Bliss Hall, Feb. 14. The audience in attendance included middle school students, parents, principals and USAWC students, faculty and staff.
USAWC announces permanent DeSerio Chair
The Army War College announced it is converting the Francis W. DeSerio Chair for Strategic and Theater Intelligence into a permanent position within the War College.
Carlisle Barracks Tax Center open for business
The Carlisle Barracks Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Center opened their doors Feb. 9 and will remain open until April.
Army 2-star made history before, after military integration
2018 is the 70th anniversary of the integration of the U.S. Armed Forces. In the Military Times, Prof. Chuck Allen writes about the legacy of Army Maj. Gen. Frederic Davison, who believed in judging people by merit and fitness. Davison served before, and after, Pres. Truman’s Executive Order 9981, “that there shall be equality of treatment and opportunity for all persons in the armed services without regard to race, color, religion, or national origin.”
Dunham Clinic hosting town halls to share TRICARE updates
Want to know what’s new or changing with TRICARE and TRICARE Dental? You can learn about important updates to the programs during one of three upcoming presentations by the contractor for the TRICARE East Region.
Leadership expert engages International Society for Military Ethics
Prof. Allen joined retired LTG Jim Dubik for a panel discussion at the International Society for Military Ethics, Jan 2018 in Cleveland Ohio.
Commander focuses students on transportation challenges of 21st century global conflict
McDew spoke to the class of 2018, faculty and staff in Bliss Hall, Jan 30, in a senior leader engagement that complemented the curriculum focus on leadership at the strategic level.
National Security Advisor engages war college students
National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster spoke with the Army War College student body in a VTC-assisted exchange from the White House.
Meet Your Garrison: Vinette brings unique experience to position
The Installation Antiterrorism Officer brings a special understanding of the Carlisle community to his position, having spent time here as both a family member and active duty military police Soldier.
Coming home: Mattis welcomes Esper as 23rd Army secretary
The Army family welcomed the 23rd Secretary of the Army Mark T. Esper Friday, Jan. 5, 2017 at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army photo)
Cold weather here to stay, what you need to know to stay in the know
In case you haven’t been outside all week, winter is officially here at Carlisle Barracks. Extended periods of low temperatures coupled with high winds have presented multiple challenges for the heating systems at Carlisle Barracks and caused delays and closures of local schools.
USAWC Strategic Perspectives videos introduce faculty expertise
The Army War College relies on the professional passions and teaching abilities of its faculty in its mission to educate and develop future strategic leaders of the Army, Joint Force and nation. A new video series highlights these diverse backgrounds and expertise invested in the shaping students for their future.
NSA veteran to USAWC students: Cyber is changing warfare
National Security Agency veteran Howard Taylor educated Army War College students this week about the domain of cyber, providing common understanding of terminology and fundamentals, and addressing cyber implications at the strategic level.
Strategic Global Commander stresses value and heritage
Gen. Robin Rand, commander of the Air Force’s Global Strike Command, discussed the mission of his command and how strategic leaders effect cultural change that is based on values and heritage.
The National Guard celebrates 381 years in service to USA
Lt. Col. Diane Armbruster of the New York National Guard welcomed the entire class of 2018 student body this morning to wish happy 381st birthday to National Guard.
Chairman at Army War College – Prepare, lead so it’s never a fair fight
When the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff engaged the students of the Army War College today, he celebrated their opportunity here. This is a year to think broadly and deeply about policy and strategy, he said, and to prepare for what’s around the corner so that we never find ourselves in a fair fight.
Go Army! Beat Navy!
USAWC Army Navy 2017 International Fellows
Military Family Scholarship helps prolong USAWC family’s educational tradition
A military family scholarship and the generosity of one family prolonged the educational tradition of another, and brought the two families of the extended Army War College Community together for the common purpose of higher education.
War College researcher honored by selection to prestigious fellowship
A prominent researcher associated with the Army War College's Strategic Studies Institute was honored by selection for a prestigious fellowship by one of the nation's oldest centers working to champion independent policy research, scholarship and civil dialogue.
‘Outstanding’ – Army War College grads contribute into retirement
At 116 years old, the Army War College celebrated the contributions of the college and its graduates by honoring four outstanding alumni. These alumni were singled out for their exceptional service that followed military retirement and continues to reflect the values and strategic vision fostered by the Army War College.
With ‘fire is his heart’, Chachibaia becomes 66th Hall of Famer
Students, staff and faculty welcomed Maj. Gen. Vladimer Chachibaia to the Army War College for induction into the USAWC International Fellows Hall
Veterans Day in Central Pa., War College Commandant, students speak at ceremonies
Army War College students will be featured speakers at multiple Veterans Day events around the greater Carlisle area. Twenty four students will speak at local area schools, retirement homes, churches and clubs that are honoring veterans.
Carlisle High School receives DoD grant to expand AP program
Carlisle Area High School formally received a check for $700,000 donated by the Defense Department for the school's advanced placement courses in recognition of their support to the children of military families during a ceremony at the school Oct. 31.
Ceremony officially recognizes Breckenridge as USAWC Provost
Breckenridge comes to the Army War College from Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa., where he served as the Dean of the Ridge College of Intelligence Studies and Applied Sciences, and was the executive director of the research arm of the college, the Institute for Intelligence Studies.
Harrisburg Foreign Policy Association Welcomes USAWC International Fellows
Continuing a 41-year tradition, the Harrisburg Foreign Policy Association welcomed 79 International Fellows of the Army War College 2018 resident class during an annual reception held here at Carlisle Barracks’ Army Heritage and Education Center, Oct. 26.
War College online education: Collaborating across distances
A program within a program, the Joint Studies Program is an Army War College Distance Education Program proof-of-concept that will hopefully lead to a Joint Professional Military Education-II accreditation. Currently the program has four seminars with the student and faculty requirements to create a joint educational experience.
Army leadership share knowledge with USAWC class
Future challenges, how the Army does business and insights from the careers of 24 senior leaders were themes of the day at an annual gathering at Carlisle Barracks.
Two Estonian Generals inducted into the International Hall of Fame
The Army War College Hall of Fame provides a prestigious and visible means of honoring International Fellow graduates who have attained through military merit the highest position in their nation’s Armed Forces or who have held an equivalent position by rank or responsibility in a multi-national military organization.
Dickinson College, Carlisle Barracks partner for military appreciation events
Mark your calendars now as Dickinson College and Carlisle Barracks have announced that they have partnered to hold a series of military and veteran appreciation events at two upcoming Dickinson sporting events.
IF families take first step toward overcoming language barriers
Everyday communication for family members of international fellows living here in the United States can be puzzling, confusing and, at times frustrating, as they try to navigate the day-to-day world of the Carlisle community.
US Army War College hails new Deputy Commandant for Reserve Affairs
Brig. Gen. Kelly A. Fisher became the US Army War College Deputy Commandant for Reserve Affairs as of Oct. 1, 2017.
Dickinson College community welcomes International Fellows
Faculty and staff members of Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa. celebrated a longstanding relationship with the Army War College by welcoming 79 international fellows to a reception in Dickinson College’s Rector Science Complex, Sep. 25, 2017
Army War College uses battlefield staff ride to carry lessons in leadership
Standing in a line of trees along what was once the Confederate Army’s battle line, Doug Douds looked across the nearly mile-long field in front of him. The field had witnessed the ill-fated infantry assault known as Pickett’s Charge.
USAHEC demonstrates the Soldier’s experience in World War I exhibit
Visiting the WWI exhibit to know how individual soldiers experienced the thing we call war.
War Colleges spotlight gaming for strategic military education
Wargames entertain, and stir the imagination. Because they engage, they stimulate the intellect, according to a leading expert in a roundtable discussion of Wargaming in Education, sponsored by the Army War College division of Strategic Simulations.
Army Responds to Hurricane Irma
The U.S. Army (including Active Duty, U.S. Army Reserve, and Army National Guard) remains involved in, or prepared to support State, Territory, or other Federal Agencies such as FEMA, as part of Hurricane Irma relief operations
Sergeant Major of the Army urges Army War College, community to remember: Where were you on 9/11?
Sergeant Major of the Army Daniel Dailey returned to his home state, Pennsylvania, to help the Army War College and community remember together the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and the subsequent 16 years of worldwide operations to safeguard America.
On 'Patriots' Day' consider how you might be a true patriot | Opinion
This Monday marks the 16th observance of Patriot Day as the National Day of Service and Remembrance following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
Spouses find personal, professional opportunities at USAWC
Military Family Program offers courses to promote personal, professional and family growth, and complements the experience of the war college class.
Pray for Peace, But Prepare for War, Milley Says
Milley delivered his remarks during a well-attended event at the 2017 Annual Meeting and Exposition of the Association of the U.S. Army.